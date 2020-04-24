Watch live: World Health Organization holds press conference on vaccine development for coronavirus

[The stream is slated to start at 9:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

World Health Organization officials are holding a press conference to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak and to announce a collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable distribution of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics for Covid-19.

The aim of this new collaboration is to make vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics for Covid-19 accessible to everyone who needs them across the globe, WHO ofifcials said. There are currently no proven therapeutics or vaccines against the coronavirus, although a number of trials are underway globally.

The launch of the new collaboration will be co-hosted by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, French President Emmanuel Macron, EU Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen and representatives from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The coronavirus has infected more than 2.7 million people across the globe and has killed at least 191,200, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

