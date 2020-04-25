Belgium set for phased easing of lockdown from May 4

Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes pictured during a press conference after a meeting of the National Safety Council, consisting of politicians and intelligence services, to discuss tackling the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Friday 24 April 2020 in Brussels. Belgium is in its sixth week of confinement in the ongoing corona virus crisis.

Belgium plans to allow a gradual easing of coronavirus restriction measures from May 4, with a series of phases of further re-opening during the course of the month.

Restrictions in the country, among the hardest hit by Covid-19, currently just permit shops selling food, home improvement stores, garden centers and pharmacies to open, with most people only allowed to work from home.

Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes told a news conference after seven hours of discussions on Friday that Belgium could tighten restrictions or delay easing depending on the health situation.

"It is now time to look to the future," she said. "But Covid has not disappeared, the virus is still with us and it is dangerous for the population.

It is absolutely essential that the safety measures are respected during the phase-out period."

Wilmes said Belgium would need to carry out 25,000-30,000 tests per day to withdraw from lockdown. Tracing of the contacts made by infected people would be carried out by a new team of 2,000 staff.

From May 4, more businesses will be allowed to reopen. People will also be allowed to meet up with two people not living with them as long as they are outside and keep a distance from each other.

Adults and children aged 12 or above will have to wear masks on public transport. To help, shops selling fabric or sewing supplies will reopen.

A week later, all shops will be allowed to reopen, under strict social-distancing conditions.