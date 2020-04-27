Boeing workers to return to Dreamliner factory in South Carolina next month after closure amid coronavirus

Boeing said Monday that it plans to reopen its Dreamliner factory in South Carolina in early May after it shut down operations there for nearly a month because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Workers started returning last week to the company's Seattle-area plants, home to the majority of Boeing's airplane production, taking new precautions such as increased physical distance between employees, after it announced the temporary shut down last month.

Boeing said it has increased cleaning throughout the North Charleston, South Carolina, facility, added hand sanitizing stations and will encourage workers to bring and wear cloth masks or other face coverings. "Some teammates will be required to wear procedural masks, which will be provided, in certain areas when working in close proximity," the company said.