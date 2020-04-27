Arthritis drug shows benefit for only the sickest of coronavirus patients, pushing drugmakers to narrow drug trial

A rheumatoid arthritis drug made by Regeneron and Sanofi showed promise for treating the sickest coronavirus patients in a clinical trial but was not beneficial for patients with less-advanced disease, prompting the companies to stop testing the medicine in that group.

The drug, Kevzara, inhibits a pathway thought to contribute to the lung inflammation in patients with the most severe forms of Covid-19.

Regeneron and Sanofi started clinical trials of the medicine in Covid-19 patients in March after a small study from China suggested a benefit from a Roche drug, Actemra, inhibiting the same pathway, known as IL-6.

The drug is a different than the new antibody cocktail Regeneron is developing to treat Covid-19, expected to enter clinical trials in June.

The results reported Monday showed patients characterized as "severe," those requiring low levels of oxygen supplementation and who weren't on ventilators, got no benefit from Kevzara in the trial — and in fact, appeared to do worse in the earlier, phase 2, part of the study. The phase 3 results in those patients showed the drug appeared to have no effect.

Sicker patients characterized as "critical," who required mechanical ventilation, high-flow oxygen or treatment in intensive care, did show a benefit from Kevzara compared with a placebo, particularly at a higher dose.

As a result, the companies are proceeding with a larger trial only in critical patients, testing the higher Kevzara dose against a placebo. Results from that trial are expected by June.

"There's still hope here, but I would say we're going in with eyes wide open, just as we went into first part of the study," Dr. George Yancopoulos, Regeneron's chief scientific officer, said in a telephone interview.