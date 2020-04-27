Silicon Valley's glitzy new London outposts face an indefinite delay, as coronavirus hits progress

Over the last decade, Silicon Valley has made a big push into London, opening huge new offices across the capital.

Facebook, Twitter, and Amazon have all acquired shiny multi-story buildings to accommodate their growing armies. But two of the biggest projects — the U.K. headquarters of Alphabet and Apple — are still underway, and now their future is uncertain.

The coronavirus has stalled construction projects worldwide and the lavish headquarters of Silicon Valley firms are no exception. The U.K. lockdown prevents people from leaving their homes unless it's for a food run or a bit of exercise. As such, many construction companies have temporarily shut down building sites and laid off workers.

Building work at Google's sprawling campus in King's Cross was put on hold by Lendlease, the main contractor, when the lockdown was first announced on March 23.

"Construction on Google's King's Cross site remains on pause," a Lendlease spokesperson told CNBC. Google declined to comment when contacted by CNBC.

The main feature of the Google site is an 11-storey "groundscraper." Designed by the prestigious Heatherwick Studios and Bjarke Ingels Group, the building plans show a 25-meter swimming pool, a 200-meter rooftop running trail, and a large sports hall with views over London. It will accommodate up to 4,000 Googlers when it's completed.