Goldman issues warning about the stock market comeback because of its reliance on just a few stocks

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
A person walks at the Wall Street subway stop on April 23, 2020 in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

The stock market's heavy concentration in a few tech giants could hold it back from rebounding to its February highs, according to a new note from Goldman Sachs