The Fed won't move on rates this week, but here are some other things it could do

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to reporters after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, during a news conference in Washington, March 3, 2020. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

After unleashing the most aggressive programs to support markets and the economy in its history, the Federal Reserve is likely to pause any additional initiatives until it has more information about how those moves are working and what lies ahead. That does not mean, however, that central bank officials won't have some news in store when they meet this week. In the months since the coronavirus has ripped through the nation and the world, the Fed has slashed its benchmark interest rate to near zero and launched a variety of programs that also look to get money to households and businesses in need. Wall Street expects the Fed to keep a lid on interest rates into the foreseeable future and continue to run its liquidity and lending programs for as long as it takes to get the U.S. economy back on its feet and financial markets running smoothly. Outside of that, it has other work to do, and some moves could be revealed when the Federal Open Market Committee wraps up its meeting Wednesday. On the agenda, according to economists and strategists, could be more explicit guidance about how long rates will stay low, some tinkering with other rates to make sure the benchmark funds level is where it should be, and asset purchases targeted toward driving down longer-term rates.

This week's meeting "comes after what has been the most active and condensed period of Fed policy-making in its history," Lewis Alexander, chief U.S. economist at Nomura, said in a note. "Given how much the Fed has already done we are not expecting major innovations in Fed policy ... Regarding the path of short-term rates, we expect the FOMC to reiterate that they expect to keep their targets at current levels for the foreseeable future." Still, Alexander expects some tweaks. For one, he thinks the committee will affirm that it is slowing its asset purchases from the blistering pace of late March and early April. The Fed expanded an existing program where it was buying Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities to an open-ended operation, pushing its balance sheet to $6.6 trillion, a 54% increase in just seven weeks. However, the Fed already has decelerated purchases in the past few weeks as market functioning has improved.

Possible rate moves