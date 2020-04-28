Argentina bans all commercial flights until September 1 in response to coronavirus pandemic

Aerial view of Buenos Aires's International airport Jorge Newbery with grounded planes on April 14, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina has proposed to ban all internal and international flights through to September 1 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Alberto Fernandez's administration said on Monday that it plans to suspend the sale of tickets for all commercial flights to and from Argentina over the next four months, warning those that ignore the rules will be fined.

Only flights carrying cargo and those involved in the repatriation of citizens will be allowed to operate, the government said.

The decree, signed by Argentina's National Civil Aviation Administration, is thought to be one of the most stringent Covid-19 travel bans in the world.

Industry groups have criticized the proposal, warning such a move is likely to endanger the jobs of thousands of people.

To date, Argentina has recorded more than 4,000 Covid-19 infections, with 197 deaths nationwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.