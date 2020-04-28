Coronavirus could kill more than 3 million people in vulnerable and poor countries, aid group says

A girl stands near a woman on the rubble of a damaged building in the rebel-held town of Nairab, in northwest Syria's Idlib region, Syria April 17, 2020.

The coronavirus could infect up to one billion people and kill 3.2 million people in 34 "crisis-affected countries" as the pandemic exacerbates humanitarian crises, the International Rescue Committee said Tuesday in a new report.

The analysis includes countries in war zones such as Afghanistan and Syria, as well as countries suffering from persistent poverty before the pandemic, including Greece and Venezuela.

"These numbers should serve as a wake-up call: the full, devastating and disproportionate weight of this pandemic has yet to be felt in the world's most fragile and war-torn countries," CEO of the committee, David Miliband, said in a statement.

The IRC is a humanitarian non-governmental organization. Last month, it announced an initiative to address the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in refugee communities.

The IRC's new report "One Size Does Not Fit All: Mitigating COVID-19 in Humanitarian Setting" says its estimates are conservative. The organization did not account for limited access to health care in many of the countries it analyzed. The report says South Sudan, for example, has just four ventilators and 24 intensive care units.

The IRC warns that some of the countries included, such as Bangladesh, host the largest and most densely populated refugee camps in the world, where the virus could spread even more rapidly.

"While COVID-19 is a novel virus and much is still unknown, it is clear that its impact in these settings will be different than in the wealthier countries first hit by the pandemic," the report says.