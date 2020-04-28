Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass: I'm surprised at size of market bounce given the terrible economy

Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass told CNBC on Tuesday that he didn't anticipate the stock market to recover as significantly as it has from its coronavirus-driven lows in March.

"I'm surprised at the size of the bounce when you look at our economy and the fact that we [may] have ... 20% unemployment, and in the center of the fairway of where we think it will be by the end of the year, in a perfect world, maybe we'll be back to 7% to 10% unemployment," Bass said on "Squawk Box."

As of Monday's close, the S&P 500 has gained more than 30% since its March 23 low of 2,191. The index sits about 15% off its all-time high of 3,393 on Feb. 19, which was reached before the economic shock from the Covid-19 outbreak unsettled financial markets across the globe.