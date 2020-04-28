Here's how Tesla and SpaceX worked with and paid each other in the past year

On Tuesday, Tesla revealed in a new SEC filing some of the ways that it works with CEO Elon Musk's aerospace venture, SpaceX.
The filing shows related party transactions that included the purchase of $600,000 of Tesla car parts by SpaceX in the first quarter of 2020.
While transactions between the two firms aren't new, Tesla hasn't ever reported a bulk sale of car parts to SpaceX. There are other areas where Tesla and SpaceX sometimes work together.
SpaceX is collaborating with NASA and astronauts will drive to their launchpad in Tesla vehicles during a forthcoming (and historic) launch, for example. Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken took a Tesla Model X ride to the launchpad during a 'dress rehearsal" for the launch in January this year, too. It's not known how many Tesla vehicles SpaceX may own or operate in its fleet.
Here are the transactions between the two companies over the past year, according to the filing:
Musk started SpaceX before he became a board member and eventually, CEO of Tesla.