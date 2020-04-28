HSBC could announce a 'dramatic' drop in first-quarter earnings today as coronavirus hits profits

HSBC, Europe's largest bank, is expected to release its first-quarter financial report card today — and some investors said they're anticipating a "dramatic" fall in earnings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The London-headquartered bank derives the bulk of its earnings from Asia, particularly Greater China where the coronavirus hit first. The bank had warned in February that disruptions caused by the virus outbreak could reduce its revenue this year — but some investors said economic conditions have turned out to be worse than expected.

Dickie Wong, executive director at Kingston Securities, said on Tuesday that HSBC is expected to post "a dramatic drop" in earnings and revenue.

"The first-quarter earnings will drop as much as 50%," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."