Singapore faces deeper-than-forecast recession as virus clouds global outlook, central bank says

Signage for the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is displayed outside the central bank's headquarters in Singapore.

A recession in Singapore's trade-reliant economy could be deeper than forecast as the protracted nature of the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to hamper a decisive rebound in global activity, the city-state's central bank said on Tuesday.

"There remains significant uncertainty over the severity of the downturn, as well as the eventual recovery," the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in its semi-annual macroeconomic review.

"The materialisation of downside risks ... could tip the growth outcome in Singapore below the forecast range."

Singapore's current forecast for GDP is -4% to -1%, but growing risks to the outlook include more stringent measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Singapore and around the world, the central bank said.

It also flagged the collapse in crude prices, with oil-related industries such as marine and offshore engineering and petroleum refining accounting for up to 4% of Singapore's GDP.

The MAS eased monetary policy last month as the economy faces its worst recession in its 55-year history.