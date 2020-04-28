Trump plans to order meatpacking plants to remain open using the Defense Production Act

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to order meatpacking plants to remain open, classifying the plants as critical infrastructure as a way to combat the strain coronavirus is placing on the food supply chain, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The government will also be providing additional personal protective gear for employees of meat-processing plants, as well as guidance on how to reduce infection rates, the person said.

The president is expected to sign an executive order as early as Tuesday.

Trump mentioned the order during a meeting Tuesday with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, where he said his administration was working with Tyson Foods, the nation's largest meat processor.

The order is expected to address two issues: ordering critical food supply businesses to stay open under the Defense Production Act, and providing liability protections for employers if workers get sick, NBC News reported, citing a senior administration official.

The White House actions come in response to alarm bells raised by major meat processors in recent weeks, who warned that the United States will face a consumer shortage of meat on grocery store shelves unless the plants are allowed to reopen.

Tyson placed a full-page ad in The New York Times, The Washington Post and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Sunday addressing the plant closures.

"The food supply chain is breaking," Tyson Chairman John Tyson wrote.

Tyson said that a limited supply of its products will be available in grocery stores until facilities can be reopened. These temporary closures will also mean millions of livestock will be slaughtered because farmers will not be able to sell their pigs, cows and chickens to buyers who can process the meat.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines for meat and poultry processing workers and employers. Recommendations include adding more stations for workers to clock in and out, providing cloth face coverings for all employees, limiting carpooling and checking temperatures before workers enter the plant.

Twenty-two meatpacking plants have closed as hundreds of workers test positive for Covid-19, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said Tuesday. The union's estimates include union and non-union facilities.

At least 20 meatpacking and food-processing workers have died after contracting Covid-19, according to union estimates. Workers at these plants often work shoulder to shoulder for hours at a time, making it nearly impossible for them to practice social-distancing measures.

The nation's largest meat processors, including Smithfield, Tyson Foods and JBS, have come under fire for not protecting workers enough.

UFCW, which represents 80% of beef and pork production workers, estimates that 25% of the country's pork production and 10% of its beef production have been hit by plant closures.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is buying $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat from farmers to stabilize retail prices and reduce food waste. The agency is forecasting that 2020 beef prices will climb 1% to 2%, poultry as much as 1.5% and pork between 2% and 3%.