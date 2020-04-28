Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Tuesday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 160,489 people in New York City, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Tuesday, de Blasio announced plans to hire 1,000 health workers to track coronavirus cases as well as anyone who has come into contact with someone who's tested positive for Covid-19.

Capacity to test broadly throughout the population and to trace contacts with those who test positive for Covid-19 are crucial elements in the state and city's plans to lift restrictions and reopen, de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have previously said.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said last week that nearly 1 million residents probably have been exposed to the coronavirus, well above the number of confirmed cases.

"That really I think is the tip of iceberg for a number of different reasons," Dr. Oxiris Barbot said at a news briefing. "New Yorkers have been heeding our advice that if they have mild symptoms, at this point in time, when you've got community-wide transmission, having a test result isn't going to change what we're going to tell you to do."

