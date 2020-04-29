Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Analysts see safety in stocks like Disney and Nike as earnings season continues

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Cowen named Disney a safe haven pick.
  • BTIG initiated Nike and Lululemon as buy.
  • BMO downgraded UPS to underperform from market perform.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods to neutral from overweight.
  • Wells Fargo initiated DuPont as overweight.
  • Susquehanna downgraded Kontoor Brands to neutral from positive.
  • Benchmark initiated Roku as buy.
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded TJX Companies to overweight from neutral.
People line up outside a Lululemon Athletica store in London.
Getty Images

 (This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.) 

Despite a dismal earnings season, Wall Street analysts are finding value in stocks like Disney and Nike. Other calls of the day include Lululemon, DuPont and more.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

Cowen named Disney a 'safe haven' pick

Cowen reiterated its outperform rating on the stock, calling it a "safe haven" due to the "quality of its library, intellectual property, and integrated business model."

"Although Disney will see perhaps the most significant near-term earnings pressure in the group due to its Parks business, we also believe the market will treat it as a relative 'safe haven' asset due to its high quality intellectual property; DIS shares have outperformed all other traditional media stocks since the market peak in mid-February."

BTIG initiated Nike and Lululemon as 'buy'

BTIG said Nike and Lululemon had "sturdy" balance sheets to survive the economic crisis.

"Second, we focus on companies with sturdy balance sheets that will allow them to survive the volatility that will likely continue throughout the rest of the year. Cash flow security is paramount to surviving this pandemic with the fewest scars. Also, these companies have robust and flexible supply chains that can handle and accommodate sharp changes in order patterns with little threat to their own cash flow needs."