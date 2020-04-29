China's battered Tesla rival Nio brushes off coronavirus impact, says the worst is over

The NIO Inc. ES6 electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) stands on display at the Auto Shanghai 2019 show in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

For Chinese electric vehicle company Nio, the worst of the coronavirus impact is pretty much over, CEO William Li said Wednesday.

"Nio hasn't lowered its annual forecast as a result of the virus," Li said in a call with reporters, according to a CNBC translation of his Mandarin-language remarks. "There was certainly some impact in the first quarter, but for the second quarter, right now we don't think there is much of an impact to the original plan."

He said the virus had primarily affected Nio's supply chain, which has been fine since the second half of March. The company's product release schedule and research and development haven't been affected that much, Li added.

The upbeat tone comes after Nio's U.S.-traded shares lost more than a third of their value last year amid financial struggles and a slump in the domestic auto market, while Elon Musk's electric car company Tesla made progress on its factory in Shanghai.