Coronavirus halts climate research and raises fears of long-term hit to science budgets

In this Friday, April 24, 2020 photo provide by the Alfred Wegener Insitute shows the German Arctic research vessel Polarstern in the ice next to a research camp in the Arctic region.

From delaying Arctic expeditions to canceling climate summits, the coronavirus pandemic is hindering global climate change progress and raising fears over a long-term hit to scientific research budgets.

"It's increasingly apparent that all kinds of science is being disrupted by the pandemic, from field work to theoretical studies to efforts to improve public policy," said Peter Gleick, a climate scientist and founder of the Pacific Institute in Berkeley, California.

"Every minute of disruption further delays the urgent need to tackle the accelerating threat of climate change," he said.

In the Arctic, a year-long expedition to study how global warming is impacting the region was interrupted by the pandemic.

The Polarstern ship had to temporarily break out of frozen ice, where scientists were collecting data, due to the abrupt halt in supply flights. The expedition will begin the mission again in mid-May after several weeks of delay and a loss in data collection.

The pandemic also prompted the cancellation a separate Arctic expedition this year called EastGRIP, which studies glacier flows in Greenland. Greenland's ice sheet experienced record melting last year driven by global warming and is causing global sea level rise.

Jason Box, an ice climatologist at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, said his spring expedition to Greenland to study ice melt will likely be postponed an entire year, putting a significant gap in his data record.

NASA investigations are also taking a hit. A NASA project studying of loss of land in the Mississippi River delta and hurricane recovery in Puerto Rico have both been suspended. And a five-year NASA mission to study the impact of severe thunderstorms in the U.S. with high-altitude aircraft is now on hold.

Nearly every single research project underway this year from the Earth Observing Laboratory, which conducts hundreds of climate projects from topics like methane pollution to severe weather patterns, is delayed until next year.

Scientists worry that in addition to year-long project delays, the pandemic could devastate scientific research budgets in the long-term.

"A concern is all the resources shifting to combat coronavirus will starve other parts of the economy to the extent that we see a curtailment of our climate monitoring work," Box said.