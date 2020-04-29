Residents of this city received the largest tax refunds

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the tax refunds. Residents in Midland, Texas, received the most money back from Uncle Sam when they filed their 2018 tax returns: an average refund check of $3,800, according to MagnifyMoney.com. The personal finance site analyzed 2018 tax filing data from the IRS, focusing on 157 metropolitan areas in the U.S.

Houston and McAllen, Texas, both round out the top three cities with the heftiest refunds from Uncle Sam, with taxpayers getting back an average of $3,735 and $3,604, respectively, MagnifyMoney found. "It would seem to be the case that they are overpaying on federal income taxes," said Chris Horymski, senior research analyst at MagnifyMoney.

Taxes in Texas

The Lone Star State is one of seven that don't levy taxes on income. The others are Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming. New Hampshire and Tennessee won't tax your paycheck, but they will tax your investment income. Texas makes up for its zero-income tax by applying levies elsewhere. For instance, the combined state and average local sales tax rate is 8.19%, ranking the Lone Star state 12th in the nation, according to the Tax Foundation. Further, homeowners residing there pay a mean effective property tax rate of 1.67% — sixth in the nation, the Tax Foundation found.

Review your withholding

