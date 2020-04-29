Starbucks plans to start reopening US locations next week. Here's what customers can expect

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on Wednesday detailed how the coffee chain plans to operate U.S. cafes. as it moves to reopen "a significant number" of stores next week.

Roughly half of Starbucks' U.S. company-operated locations are closed. Those that have remained open during the pandemic have had drive-thru only service, Johnson said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

Johnson said Starbucks plans to have over 90% of its company-operated U.S. locations open by early June.

As cafes reopen, Johnson said they will begin to offer mobile ordering for pickup.

"And in this pickup, we have a contact-less handoff that's at the entryway," he said. "And in other cases, we've got mobile order for drive-thru."

Mobile order also will be expanded for curbside pickup, he said. And in certain cities where it can be done safely, to-go ordering could be offered, he added.

"We're going to begin there. What consumers are looking for are experiences that are safe, familiar and convenient," Johnson said.