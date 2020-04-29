The stock market is up from its coronavirus dip. Should you get out?

The stock market is acting strangely these days, with headlines about market rallies next to ones about historic unemployment figures and companies filing for bankruptcy.

You can't figure it out. But you may be wondering if you should take advantage of the upswing and pull some money out of the market.

After all, before this recent rally, investors were suffering some of their steepest losses since the financial crisis a decade ago. You might have seen your dreams of retirement, or finally gathering a down payment on a house, exploding. And then suddenly, the storm clouds seem to have cleared.

If you entered this year with a $500,000 portfolio, split between stocks (70%) and bonds (30%), you'd have watched your savings shrivel to around $392,000 toward the end of March, according to data provided by Morningstar Direct.

Now that portfolio is back up to more than $470,000.

If you're tempted to pull money out of the market, first consider what you would do with the funds, said Sara Stanich, a Montauk, New York-based certified financial planner and founder of Cultivating Wealth.

"For a concrete goal such as a major purchase, it could make sense to pull from investments and set aside the funds needed," Stanich said. "For a long-term goal such as retirement, the portfolio probably needs to last a long time, and a portion should be invested for the long term."

Let's be a little more specific about "short-term" and "long-term." Scott Weiss, a CFP at Weiss Financial Group in Mahopac, New York, said he's recommending that clients who need to meet a financial goal within the next 12 months go to cash.

And generally, he said, his rule of thumb is that "any money needed within a five-year time frame should not be invested in risk assets."

Ideally, you have a diversified portfolio blended between stocks and forms of fixed income, like cash and bonds, that allow you to live on the latter until the former recovers from the coronavirus' impact on the market.