Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

These retail stocks will do the best as economy reopens, Bank of America says

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
A shopper carries a bag outside a TJ Maxx store in New York, U.S.
Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

A partial reopening of the economy is boosting investor sentiment, with certain retailers set to benefit from the first wave of consumers emerging from the coronavirus shutdown. 