Watch live: World Health Organization holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Wednesday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 3.1 million people worldwide, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

WHO warned on Monday that children across the world will die as some countries temporarily halt vaccinations for other deadly diseases such as polio. At least 21 countries are reporting vaccine shortages due to travel restrictions meant to stop the spread of Covid-19, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Tedros urged member countries to ensure vaccination programs are full funded. "When vaccination coverage goes down, more outbreaks will occur," he said.

Last week, the World Health Organization advised world leaders that they will need to manage around the coronavirus for the forseeable future as cases level off in some countries, while peaking in others and resurging in areas where the virus appeared to be under control.

"Make no mistake, we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time," he said.

