American Airlines loses $2.2 billion in first quarter as coronavirus roiled air travel

A member of a ground crew walks past American Airlines planes parked at the gate during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, April 5, 2020.

American Airlines had a loss of more than $2.2 billion in the first three months of the year as the coronavirus pandemic drove down demand for air travel.

American's revenue dropped nearly 20% from a year earlier to $8.52 billion, slightly below analyst estimates. The airline's shares fell 4.9% to $12.01.

American, like other airlines is facing a sharp decline in passengers because of Covid-19 U.S. airline travel volumes have dropped by about 95% in recent weeks from a year earlier as travelers stay home because of concerns about the virus and shelter-in-place orders.

U.S. airlines earlier this year, fresh off of their 10th consecutive year of profitability, were expecting further growth in air travel demand. The coronavirus upended those plans, forcing them to park hundreds of planes and cut routes to better match paltry ticket sales.

"Never before has our airline, or our industry, faced such a significant challenge," American's CEO, Doug Parker, said in an earnings release.