'People want to see sports' — Bucks co-owner said he believes NBA season will eventually resume

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry said Thursday he believes the NBA season will eventually restart but cautioned it could be in July or August.

"What's clear is people want to see sports," Lasry said on CNBC's "Halftime Report."

Lasry's comments Thursday come shortly after CNBC reported that some team executives and agents are calling on the league to cancel the remainder of the season. The NBA indefinitely stopped play March 11 after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for Covid-19.

There are obvious financial ramifications to canceling the season but also significant logistical challenges to restarting play.

For example, some teams will likely be allowed to return to practice facilities earlier than others, depending on state-by-state restrictions. The NBA has said the earliest teams can return to the facilities is May 8.

It may give some teams "a little bit of an edge, but that's life," said Lasry, the billionaire co-founder of Avenue Capital. "You need to get started."

"If the goal is you want to end up having a season, let's get things open," he said. "Let's get people getting back in shape and then we'll figure it out come July or August, what we can do in finishing the season and finishing the season without fans."

The Bucks have the best record in the NBA and are viewed as having a strong chance at winning the championship, should the season resume.

Lasry said the desire for sports among fans is reflected in record viewership of the NFL Draft, as well as the strong interest in ESPN's documentary on Michael Jordan's last season with the Chicago Bulls.

"I think as you have that, people want to see sports, so I think we'll end up finishing the season," he said.