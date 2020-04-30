The 'R' rate is the new coronavirus buzzword: Here's what it means and why it matters

Citizens stand in a queue to buy anti-aerosol masks and disposable medical masks at a sales booth in front of the Beuel town hall during the novel coronavirus crisis on April 29 2020 in Bonn, Germany.

As countries across Europe start to lift their lockdowns, close attention is being paid to the so-called "R" rate as an indication of whether a second wave of coronavirus infections could be on the horizon.

Epidemiologists and governments are not just watching the daily number of cases recorded as restrictions are lifted, they are also keeping a close eye on this key metric in gauging the coronavirus' ability to spread.

Also known as the "basic reproductive number" or R value or rate, the figure indicates the number of secondary infections generated from one infected individual, on average, assuming there is no immunity among a population already.

Simply put, it gives experts an indication of the extent to which the coronavirus is being spread, or reproduced, among a population.

Health authorities around Europe are trying to get — and keep — their R rate under 1 to slow the spread of the virus. The higher the reproduction rate, the higher the risk of a virus spreading exponentially. With a rate less than 1, however, an epidemic can be more easily contained.

Germany prompted concern Tuesday when it said that its R rate had increased up to 1.0, from 0.7 earlier in April, just as the country started to reopen its economy.

"The number should stay below one, that is the big goal," Lothar Wieler, the president of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI) in Germany told a news conference Tuesday.

"The further it is below one, the more secure we can feel, the more leeway we have, but there are other numbers that are also important," he said, including the number of cases per day, and testing capacity. On Thursday, however, the RKI said the reproduction rate is currently estimated at 0.76 on average.