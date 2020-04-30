Vice President Mike Pence wears coronavirus mask at General Motors plant after criticism for Mayo Clinic visit

Vice President Mike Pence wore a mask while touring a General Motors plant that is manufacturing ventilators on Thursday, two days after igniting a storm of criticism for failing to put on a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic despite strict coronavirus restrictions requiring them there.
Pence was accompanied during the visit to the GM facility in Kokomo, Indiana, by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, GM CEO Mary Barra and White House Trade advisor Peter Navarro — all of whom were also wearing masks.
But at a roundtable discussion later during the visit, Pence removed his mask, as did other attendees, including Chao.
Pence, who once served as governor of Indiana, is leading the White House's coronavirus task force.
His tour of the recently reopened plant came two weeks after it began producing ventilators with Ventech Life Systems to deal with a shortage of the medical breathing assistance devices in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Brian Rothenberg, a spokesman for the United Auto Workers union, said that General Motors requires workers at the plant to wear surgical masks there except when they are eating lunch.
A spokeswoman for Pence did not immediately reply to CNBC when asked why he wore a mask on Thursday and if he would continue doing so during public events in the future.
Pence has previously said that he does not need to wear a mask to prevent spreading an infection — despite federal health guidance to the contrary — because he is tested regularly for coronavirus and has been shown to be negative for it.
Health experts have disputed that idea, saying the tests are not always accurate and that there is a risk that Pence could contract the coronavirus between tests and pass it on unwittingly to others.
The Mayo Clinic has said it told Pence's staff before he visited there Tuesday that masks were required for all visitors, staff and patients at its Rochester, Minnesota, facility because of the coronavirus outbreak.
But Pence's wife, Karen, on Thursday said during a Fox News interview that he only learned of the mask policy after he left the clinic Tuesday.
"As our medical experts have told us wearing a mask prevents you from spreading the disease and knowing that he doesn't have COVID-19, he didn't wear one," Karen Pence said on "Fox & Friends."
But the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in guidance issued in early April, says, "You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick."
"Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities," the CDC says in its guidelines.
Others have criticized Pence for possibly putting other people at risk and at the least not acting like a good role model, during his visit to the Mayo Clinic.
Jamie Gulley, president of the SEIU Healthcare Minnesota union, which represents thousands of Mayo Clinic workers, in a statement said, "When Vice President Mike Pence ignores the safety policy and refuses to wear a face mask, he insults the hard work and sacrifice of all healthcare workers."
"Worse, he puts them, their patients, and their families at risk," Gulley said.
Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and global health policy expert who is an NBC News and MSNBC contributor, told NBC News that even if you do not have symptoms of Covid-19 but are infected "and you're just having a conversation ... you can easily transmit the disease."
"The vast majority of individuals that we think are likely transmitters of the disease have no symptoms," Gupta said. "You basically have a bunch of people feeling great who think they don't need to follow the rules."
President Donald Trump early this month said that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was urging all Americans to wear masks in public settings, to help reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
But Trump said he personally would not follow that guidance.
"I just don't want to wear one myself, it's a recommendation," Trump said then.
"Somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk, the great Resolute Desk, I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, dictators, kings, queens, I don't know, I don't see it for myself."
As of Thursday, there were more than 1 million reported cases of the coronavirus in the United States, and an official death tally from Covid-19 of about 61,000 people.