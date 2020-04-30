ECB says it's ready to increase coronavirus stimulus as euro zone posts worst GDP since records began

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, speaks to the media following a meeting of the ECB governing board at ECB headquarters on March 12, 2020 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The European Central Bank (ECB) said Thursday that it had kept interest rates unchanged but was ready to increase its coronavirus stimulus program if needed, as the euro zone faces a deep economic crisis.

The central bank also announced that it had eased lending conditions for banks.

The decision came on the same day that data revealed the 19-member region's economy contracted by 3.8% in the first quarter — the lowest reading since records began in 1995 — as the coronavirus pandemic hit business activity in the region hard.

The ECB is deploying a massive stimulus package to mitigate some of the economic shock. In March, it announced a 750-billion-euro ($813 billion) package known as the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) which saw it start additional purchases of governments bonds. Data released earlier this month showed that if the central bank keeps buying governments bonds at the current daily pace, the program will reach its limit in October.

"The Governing Council is fully prepared to increase the size of the PEPP and adjust its composition, by as much as necessary and for as long as needed," the central bank said in a statement Thursday.

The ECB also last month reduced costs for commercial banks to support lending activity and on Thursday said it would reduce these interest rates further.

"The Governing Council decided to reduce the interest rate on TLTRO III operations during the period from June 2020 to June 2021 to 50 basis points below the average interest rate on the Eurosystem's main refinancing operations prevailing over the same period," the ECB said.

TLTRO (targeted longer-term refinancing operations) are loans that the ECB provides at cheap rates to banks in the euro area. The aim is to encourage banks to lend to customers in an effort to stimulate the real economy.