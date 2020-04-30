Mercedes-Benz reopened an Alabama auto plant. Here's how it happened

Mercedes-Benz reopened its U.S. plant this week in Alabama, becoming one of the first manufacturers to resume operations since the coronavirus pandemic halted auto production across the country last month.

Depending how the reopening goes, it could assist other automakers in efforts to reopen their domestic plants in the coming weeks and months. If successful, it could be a benchmark for the industry. If not, it may cause others to rethink their processes and timing.

Daimler, which owns Mercedes-Benz, said it took "robust and best practice safety measures" to ensure that the reopening of the plant was safe for its 4,200 workers who produce the Mercedes-Benz GLE, GL and GLE Coupe SUVs.

New protocols to reduce the spread of the virus include the mandatory wearing of face masks, temperature checks at entry and separation of employees in break rooms, cafes and common areas.

"Our team members' health and safety has top priority at Mercedes-Benz," the company said in an emailed statement. "During our shutdown, we have monitored and learned from other Mercedes-Benz plants around the world as they returned to work."