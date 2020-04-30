Senior Chinese official challenges Trump over coronavirus response, says US wasted weeks

A senior Chinese government official challenged President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, accusing him of wasting weeks after the threat posed by the virus first became apparent. In a wide-ranging interview with NBC News conducted in Mandarin on Tuesday, Executive Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng also hit back at the politicization of the virus. Le, a rising star within China's political establishment, rejected claims that the country had covered up the initial outbreak or that it should be held financially liable for COVID-19. Instead, he termed the virus a "natural disaster" and called for greater cooperation and an end to accusations. "On Jan. 23 when Wuhan went under lockdown, the United States reported only one confirmed case, but on March 13 when President Trump announced a national emergency, the United States reported over 1,600 confirmed cases," Le said, referring to the city in China's Hubei province where the virus is believed to have emerged. "In this interval of 50 days, what was the U.S. government doing? Where have those 50 days gone?" said Le, who was born on China's industrial east coast and began his diplomatic career in what was then the Soviet Union, and is fluent in Russian. More from NBC:

Hotline staffed by psychiatrists helps coronavirus doctors in distress The White House, the Department of State and the National Security Council did not respond to requests for comment on the interview. On Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the Chinese Communist Party needed to be "transparent." "The world seeks answers to COVID19 and its origins … China has a responsibility to cooperate," he wrote, referring to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Pompeo has previously stated that Beijing will "pay a price" for its actions, while often adding he didn't yet know what form that would take.

Chinese Executive Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng attends the Universal Periodic Review of China before the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council on November 6, 2018 in Geneva. FABRICE COFFRINI | AFP via Getty Images

A memorial for Dr Li Wenliang, who was one of the whistleblowers of Covid-19 when it first emerged in Wuhan, China and caused the doctor's death. Picture taken outside the UCLA campus in Westwood, California, on February 15, 2020. Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Images