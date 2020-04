U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he believes China's handling of the coronavirus is proof that Beijing "will do anything they can" to make him lose his re-election bid.

In an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office, Trump said he was looking at different options in terms of consequences for China for the virus. "I can do a lot," he said.