Coronavirus: Wealthy New Yorkers flee Manhattan for suburbs and beyond

New York's wealthy are moving their money — and often their families — into surrounding suburbs and exurbs as they look to escape the coronavirus hotspot and a crowded lifestyle.

It's too early to tell how many New Yorkers will leave the city, or if the mass exodus that many are predicting will come true. Yet sales activity and interest, especially at the high end, is already shifting from New York City to the surrounding areas.

Although more than 3.2 million people worldwide have been sickened by the coronavirus, New York City, with its high population density, has been particularly hard hit. According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, more than 164,841 people have had Covid-19 in the city.

Brokers say there's a rush of buyers and renters from the city who are asking for the same thing: more space and more distance from neighbors and crowds. Some of the wealthy are looking to rent. Others are checking out second homes a short drive from the city and still others want more permanent primary homes for their families.

"I can't remember the last time we were this busy," said Owen Berkowitz, with the Berkowitz Marrone Team at Douglas Elliman, who serves Westchester County, New York; Fairfield County, Connecticut, and other high-end markets around New York and Boston.

Berkowitz had a home in New Rochelle, New York, go into contract this week to a New York City buyer, and has two other homes headed to contract. The New Rochelle home, a four-bedroom colonial, was listed for $999,000.

Fairfield County has become another hotspot for New York emigres. While some are looking to buy, many others are looking for summer rentals there as an alternative to the Hamptons, which has more traffic and not as much space and local infrastructure for the money.

Steven Magnuson, a Douglas Elliman broker in Greenwich, Connecticut, recently rented a modern, five-bedroom home with an infinity pool there for $55,000 a month, a record for the town. Now, the house is available again and the owner raised the rent to $65,000. Even with the higher rent, there's a waiting list of 18 people waiting to see it and rent, Magnuson said.

"It seems like everyone wants to leave the city," he said. "Our problem is not enough inventory for sale. We've been on the phone 24/7 and on email."