Stocks in Australia and Japan fall, with major Asia markets closed for holidays

Major markets across the region — including China, Hong Kong, South Korea, India and Singapore — are closed on Friday for holidays.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 2.42% with the shares of major miner BHP plunging more than 4%.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 1.37% in early trade, with shares of Tokyo Electron dropping 3.57%. The Topix index also shed 0.93%.

Stocks in Japan and Australia were slipped in Friday morning trade, with most major markets in Asia closed for holidays.

Overnight stateside, the major averages fell on the day but capped off their best monthly performances in years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 288.14 points lower at 24,345.72 while the S&P 500 slid 0.9% to end its trading day at 2,912.43. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3% to close at 8,889.55.

Still, Thursday's moves did little to dent the monthly gains for the three indexes.

For April, the S&P 500 posted its third-largest monthly gain since World War II, surging 12.7% in April. It was also its biggest one-month gain since 1987. The Dow had its fourth-largest post-war monthly rally with an 11.1% gain. The Dow also had its best month in 33 years. The Nasdaq surged 15.5% in April, its biggest monthly gain since June 2000.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose in the morning of Asian trading hours, as international benchmark Brent crude futures gained 3% to $27.29 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also advanced 6% to $19.99 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 99.119 following a decline from levels above 100 seen earlier this week.

The Japanese yen traded at 107.38 per dollar after weakening sharply yesterday from levels around 106.5. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6489 after seeing highs around $0.657 yesterday.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.