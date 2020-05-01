Coronavirus pandemic tanks US auto sales in April

A customer looks at a newly purchased Toyota Motor Corp. vehicle at the Brent Brown Toyota dealership in Orem, Utah, on Monday, April 6, 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic caused drastic declines in U.S auto sales in April, according to industry data released Friday.

Automakers such as Toyota Motor and Honda Motor reported sales last month were cut in half compared with April 2019, as dealerships across the country were forced to limit or close showrooms and consumers stayed away due to stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders.

Toyota and Honda led the declines with sales plummeting about 54% each last month. Hyundai Motor reported a 39% drop in its U.S. sales, while sister company Kia Motors reported a 38.3% decline compared with a year ago. Mazda Motor said sales declined 44.5% for the month. Subaru reported sales slid 46.6%

The reported sales provide some perspective on the industry; the numbers were expected to decline about 53% in April, according to auto research firms Edmunds and Cox Automotive. The industry was expected to sell about 633,000 vehicles in April – the lowest amount in decades, according to Edmunds.

AutoData, which crunches monthly auto sales, says the pace of auto sales in April, at 8.6 million vehicles, was the lowest monthly sales rate since the firm started calculating the data in 1980.

General Motors, Ford Motor and other major automakers in recent years switched from monthly sales reports to quarterly reports, so their monthly numbers are forecasted.