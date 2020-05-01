Coronavirus patients describe symptoms that last a month or more

Teresa Rodriguez knew something was wrong when she lost her sense of smell.

She was cooking dinner with her daughter, and it hit her that something was off. The following morning, on March 23, she woke up feeling extremely tired, and her health deteriorated quickly from there.

"By the next week, I was totally immobilized," she said.

Once she had the strength to get out of bed, Rodriguez, who is in her early 50s, drove to the nearest community Covid-19 testing site in the San Francisco Bay Area, staffed by the Alphabet company Verily. A few days later, the test came back positive.

It's now been more than a month since she started experiencing symptoms, and she's still battling a lingering headache, cough and fatigue. Rodriguez is just starting to feel like she can move around her home, but she's still not feeling like her usual energetic self.

She's had plenty of colds and flus in the past, and described Covid-19 as "far worse." What has surprised her the most, aside from the severity of the symptoms, is the longevity.

She's far from alone. Patients diagnosed or suspected to have Covid-19 are posting via online forums and on social media about symptoms that feel endless. Many say it comes in waves. They start feeling better after a few weeks, but it hits them again and persists. These patients say they're in the middle camp between those who experience the virus like a mild cold or flu, and those who are so sick they end up at the hospital.

It has been a frustrating experience, they say, especially for those who are struggling to get back to work and care for their kids after more than a month of feeling under the weather.