Cramer's week ahead: Wall Street is having a 'curb-your-enthusiasm moment'

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday that Wall Street is having a "curb-your-enthusiasm moment."

"'Sell in May and go away' is suboptimal advice, people, but this May, it just so happens that the market's run too much versus the fundamentals," the "Mad Money" host said.

After completing its best month of gains in about three decades, the stock market sold off on the first trading day of May. The major averages all slumped about 3% during the session as investors reacted in part to President Donald Trump's threat to impose new tariffs on China in response to that country's handling of the coronavirus outbreak. The virus was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan before it became a global pandemic.

The new duties would rekindle a multiyear trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. Trump first waged a trade war with China when the U.S. economy was at its zenith, but now that the country is in a recessionary environment it is not ideal, Cramer said.

"I don't love the timing here, but if there's one thing we've learned, it's that you need to take the president seriously when he threatens to take action against China," he said, adding, "that's bad news for the stock market."

Cramer warned, however, that the market is trading above its intrinsic value. He said stocks could cool down more before it's time to build more positions.

"Even after today's decline, we're still overbought. I really do believe it's worth waiting for the market to go lower to do any buying unless we got some incredible vaccine news over the weekend, and I don't think we're going to get that," Cramer said.

"The market got ahead of itself," he added, "so now we're having a curb-your-enthusiasm moment, so please be careful out there."

Cramer went on to present the Wall Street activity he has circled on his calendar for next week. All quarterly projections are based on Factset estimates: