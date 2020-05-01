Airlines have grounded more than 16,000 planes — here's a look at what it takes to park them

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the airline industry. U.S. air travel has dropped 95% compared to last year and the number of flights scheduled globally is down by 63%, according to data from Cirium.

More than 16,000 of the world's commercial aircraft are grounded. These planes can't just sit idle, they need routine maintenance and a place to be stored. And when you suddenly have thousands of planes with nowhere to go it becomes a logistical nightmare. Even aircraft manufacturer Airbus is being asked to help airlines find places to park.

