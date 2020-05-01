NASA's billions of investment in SpaceX have been 'very beneficial,' agency chief says

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, left, and SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon Musk, right, speak to press in front of the Crew Dragon that is being prepared for the Demo-2 mission.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine believes the billions his agency has invested in Elon Musk's SpaceX have been well worth it as the company prepares to launch astronauts for the first time this month.

"The investments that we have made into SpaceX and the investment SpaceX has made in itself have really resulted in I think something that is going to be very beneficial, not just for human space exploration, but beneficial for the economy," Bridenstine said during a press conference on Friday.

NASA has awarded SpaceX with several contracts over the past two decades, ranging from development of new spacecraft to transporting cargo to the International Space Station. Under the Commercial Crew program, NASA awarded SpaceX more than $3.1 billion to fund development of its Crew Dragon capsule. Boeing also received over $4.8 billion of investment from NASA to develop a competing spacecraft called Starliner.

However, while SpaceX is set to launch NASA astronauts in its spacecraft on May 27, Boeing's Starliner is about a year behind in development after significant software issues during a test flight. The Commercial Crew program is NASA's replacement for the Space Shuttle, which retired in 2011. Although the program is about two years behind in delivering on its original goals, Bridenstine said he believes it has overall been cost effective.

"Commercial Crew is going to demonstrate cost savings if you compare it to the Space Shuttle ... We're very pleased with the level of investment that we've made and what we're getting for that investment," Bridenstine said.