The corporate bond market has been on fire during the coronavirus crisis

The signature folding wingtip of a 777X aircraft is seen during a media tour of the Boeing 777X at the Boeing production facility in Everett, Washington, February 27, 2019.

Boeing's smashing success, despite all its operational struggles, to raise money with relative ease is just the latest success in a corporate debt market that has been on fire even as the rest of the economy is on life support.

The airline manufacturer Thursday was able to get a stunning $25 billion in funding, allowing it to avoid government help even after it said last month it would seek $60 billion in federal bailout money.

That Boeing was able to raise such a large sum of cash, however, may not be so surprising given the state of what had been a moribund corporate debt market. Buyers left the $9.6 trillion market, particularly the riskier parts, in the early days of the coronavirus threat but have come back as Federal Reserve operations have been a boost to liquidity.

Since the World Health Organization formally declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, corporations had issued $265 billion in debt through April 27, according to Intelligize. That's more than double both the volume of $108 billion and the 64 offerings for the same period in 2019 and does not include the Boeing total.