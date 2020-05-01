Market's comeback hinges on the economy reopening without major setbacks

April's 12% rally in the S&P 500 has been based largely on hopes for a reopening of the U.S. economy, but if you want to know how fragile the restart may be, try talking to veteran restaurant owner Peter Dissin.

Dissin is the owner of Pinefish, a well-regarded restaurant in Center City Philadelphia, which is currently closed. Dissin has applied for a federal loan through the Paycheck Protection Program to keep him afloat, but he is still waiting to hear back. He continues to do a takeout business, which brings in 25% of his former revenue. He is down to two other employees.

Dissin is not sure when he will be allowed to reopen, but just figuring out the economics of running a restaurant under new social distancing rules is daunting.

He figures his 60-seat restaurant will be able to handle only 30 — half its capacity. Would that work?

"It would only work if I changed the menu, cut my staff, and dramatically cut my rent," he said.

He is planning to go to his landlord to ask that the rent be changed to a percentage of his revenue, rather than a flat rent as it is now. "If that doesn't happen, I'm out of business, even if we reopen."

Another complication is what to do with the dishes. "The most dangerous job is going to be the dishwasher job," he said. He is considering switching the entire restaurant to paper plates and plastic utensils to cut down on the risk.

All of this — the staff cuts, the rent cuts, the menu changes, the paper plates — is predicated on the notion that he can even get half his customers back.

Dissin isn't so sure.

"It doesn't matter if the state tells me I can reopen. People will go out when they feel safe and secure," he said, adding that the comfort level for people will vary widely. "I have older friends who tell me they are not going to go out until there is a vaccine."