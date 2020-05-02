Skip Navigation
Buffett has the majority of Berkshire's massive portfolio in just 5 stocks. Here's what they are:

John Melloy@johnmelloy
Warren Buffett tours the shopping kiosks at the 2019 BHASM in Omaha, NE on May 3rd, 2019.
Gerard Miller | CNBC

Warren Buffett is betting big on just five stocks, Berkshire Hathaway's first-quarter earnings filing revealed.

Berkshire has stock investments with a value of $180 billion.