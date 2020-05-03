Cuomo calls PPE shortages a national security issue: 'You can't be dependent on China'

New York will require all hospitals to build a 90-day supply of personal protective equipment to prepare for another outbreak after states dealt with widespread equipment shortages while battling the coronavirus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday.

Cuomo said efforts to procure masks from China amid state competition for medical supplies were "inefficient and ineffective" and warned against dependence on China for basic equipment.



"That we have to go to China for the PPE? I mean think about that — you couldn't even get it in this nation," Cuomo said at a press briefing. "We started making our own in this state."

"That's a national security issue to me," Cuomo said. "You have to be able to get masks and gowns and whatever medical equipment you need so this nation can run a health-care system in the middle of an emergency."



"You can't be dependent on China to have the basic equipment to save lives in the United States, that's what this came down to," the governor said.

Cuomo expressed frustration that the states of Massachusetts and New York had to rely on New England Patriots owner and billionaire businessman Robert Kraft to send a private plane to China to help procure masks.



"That's how we handle a global pandemic? I have to call Mr. Kraft and say can you do me a favor Gov. Baker, as long as the plane is going can you pick up masks for me?" Cuomo asked rhetorically.

In response, New York is a launching a regional buying consortium with six Northeast states to procure PPE, tests, ventilators and other medical equipment to reduce competition among states and lower prices.

"We put together a de facto public health system," the governor said. "We can't go through this day to day in this mad scramble to move masks to where they were needed."