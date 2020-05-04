Apple and Google reveal what their coronavirus contact tracing system might look like

Singapore's new contact tracing app, TraceTogether, which is being used as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus in the city-state.

Apple and Google on Monday revealed sample code and screenshots of example software using the companies' contact tracing software.

The two tech giants are backing a way to trace and notify people who may have been infected with Covid-19 using Bluetooth signals from people's phones anonymously.

Governments around the world are expected to release and encourage digital contact tracing apps to help public health departments slow the spread of the coronavirus as people go back to work. Apple and Google's system is one of several competing systems that say they can effectively trace and notify who's been in contact with infected people without compromising privacy.

Google and Apple are not building contact tracing apps. Instead, they've built a system, specifically called application programming interface (APIs) into iOS and Android that enable apps from officially whitelisted public health groups to more easily make contact tracing apps without draining battery life, particularly on Apple's iPhone, which restricts apps using Bluetooth in the background.

On Monday, Apple and Google released screenshots which they called illustrative concepts. This isn't the exact software that public health authorities will use, but it's a base for them to start without building an entire software program from scratch and it shows what the system is capable of. Apple and Google representatives said the sample code shared on Monday can kick off the process of building the contact tracing apps on their system.

The official system is expected to go live in mid-May. Apple and Google didn't comment on any individual countries or public health groups committed to using their system.