Apple announces new 13-inch MacBook Pro that fixes its keyboard problems

Apple on Monday announced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The entry-level model has twice the storage as the last version, 256GB, but starts at the same $1,299 price point. It also has a brand new keyboard, which was added to the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the new MacBook Air earlier. Prior versions of the MacBook keyboards were plagued with problems that caused them to break.

With the launch of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro Monday, Apple no longer sells MacBooks with the old butterfly keyboard that has had problems for years. All MacBook keyboards should work just fine now.

Apple is offering Intel's 10th generation chips in some of the higher end models but, notably, is still using the older 8th generation chips in some of its cheaper models, including the entry-level option. So, you'll need to spend at least $1,799 for a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the best Intel processor.

And, like the earlier models, it still has Apple's Touch Bar along the top row of keys, which provides different shortcuts depending on the app you have open.

It's Apple's latest hardware announcement, following several that were made in the previous weeks. In March, Apple launched its new MacBook Air laptop and two iPads Pro. Then, in April, it released its new $399 iPhone SE.

Apple typically holds March events where it may have unveiled some of these products. But it's also possible that Apple is beginning to announce some of the devices that it would have otherwise announced during its annual WWDC event in June. That's a developer event where Apple mostly focuses on new software but sometimes unveils new products, such as Macs.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is available to order beginning Monday and it will start to arrive for customers by the end of the week.