Hong Kong falls more than 4% as US-China tensions weigh on investor sentiment

Stocks in Asia fell on Monday, as reigniting tensions between the U.S. and China weighed on investor sentiment, with major regional markets closed for holidays.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 4.18% to close at 23,613.80, with shares of Chinese tech juggernaut Tencent falling 4.08%.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi fell 2.68% to close at 1,895.37. Singapore's Straits Times index dropped 2.15% while the Nifty 50 in India plunged 5.34% in afternoon trade.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 bucked the overall trend as it recovered from its earlier slip to close 1.41% higher at 5,319.80. Shares of major bank Westpac gained 2.8% despite the firm earlier announcing a profit plunge in its first half earnings and a deferral in its dividend payment.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index declined 2.54%.

Markets in China, Japan and Thailand were closed on Monday for holidays.

The moves regionally came as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing. U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he believed that a "mistake" in China was the cause of the spreading coronavirus pandemic, though he did not present any evidence for the claim. The nation's top spy agency said Thursday that it had determined that the virus was not man made but was still investigating whether it was caused by "an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan."

The Associated Press additionally reported that U.S. intelligence documents accused China of concealing the severity of the coronavirus outbreak to hoard medical supplies.

"Even as growth-stifling containment measures are set to be phased out in May, the global downturn looks to deepen in Q2," economists at Mizuho Bank wrote in a note. "If prospects of hard-to-reverse job losses overwhelm, alongside Trump's anti-China threats, 'Mayday' type of fear dynamics may rule the day."