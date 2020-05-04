California Gov. Gavin Newsom says some businesses will reopen Friday, with conditions

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said that some of the state's retail businesses could begin reopening with modifications by the end of this week if certain criteria was met.

Newsom said that state officials will issue further guidance on Thursday to move into the state's next phase of reopening, which will include specific guidelines that low-risk businesses must meet in order to reopen with modifications as soon as Friday.

He said retailers, like those for clothing, books, music, toys, florists and sporting goods, would be allowed to offer curbside pick-up services if they institute guidelines set forth by the state. Associated manufactures that support the retail industry would also be allowed to begin production, Newsom added.

"We are entering into the next phase this week ... with modifications, we will allow retail to start operating across the spectrum," Newsom said at his daily press briefing. "This is a very positive sign and it has happened only for one reason: The data says it can happen."

His office later tweeted that the order does not include office spaces, restaurants and shopping malls.

Newsom said the state would also allow some counties to begin easing social distancing restrictions even further if they can prove they have the ability to institute proper sanitation practices, ensure adequate testing and tracing and provide security to those who are most vulnerable, including the homeless community, older citizens and the incarcerated.

"We will allow additional movement through phase two, and that includes the prospect of restaurants with modifications opening, hospitality more broadly opening, again, with modification," Newsom said.

Phase three of the state's reopening plan includes businesses like hair and nail salons, movie theaters and events with live audiences, although the state is not at that phase yet.