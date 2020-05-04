British start-up Culture Trip confirms layoffs as coronavirus hits travel

British travel and entertainment start-up Culture Trip has confirmed that it is planning to make some staff redundant as the coronavirus continues to decimate the travel industry.

Founded in 2011, London-headquartered Culture Trip has raised over $100 million from investors for its travel inspiration platform, which has thousands of curated guides and features on everything from food and fashion to museums and films. Recent articles include "10 Cocktail Recipes From Around the Globe To Make From Home" and "8 Unique Ways to Experience the Best of California."

The layoffs were reported by Business Insider and confirmed to CNBC. The exact number is unclear but Culture Trip said it will be less than half of the U.K. workforce, which is somewhere between 200 and 300 people.

Culture Trip's former U.S. editor Leora Yashari wrote on Twitter that Culture Trip laid off the entire New York editorial team last month and other members of staff said they had been laid off.

"We are currently consulting with our staff, respecting this process we can't presently share the number of proposed redundancies — what we can say is that we are proposing to make less than half of our U.K. workforce redundant," a Culture Trip spokesperson said.