In pictures: More European nations reopen after strict virus lockdowns

Italy, Belgium and Portugal are reopening some business activities on Monday as they take their first tentative steps to lifting their coronavirus lockdowns.
European countries have been severely hit by the pandemic, with some of the biggest economies among the top countries worldwide in terms of infections and deaths.
However, after several weeks in total lockdown — meaning that citizens were only allowed outside their house to buy groceries or medicines — some are slowly easing restrictions.
This is after Germany eased some of its lockdown measures in late April, as well as Austria and Denmark.
In Italy, construction and manufacturing activities are reopening in full on Monday. Other sectors, such as retail, will still have to wait a few more days.
Bars and restaurants are reopening for takeout services, and people are allowed to visit their relatives in small numbers.
In Belgium, industry is allowed to resume from Monday and every citizen aged 12 or above needs to wear a mask on public transport.
Belgians are also allowed to meet up with two people outside of their household, provided they keep some distance from each other.
In Portugal, hair salons, dry cleaners, repair shops and other businesses are returning to work.
Masks are compulsory for everyone in a public space, including public transport. Failure to wear a face mask could lead to a fine of up to 350 euros ($382).