In pictures: More European nations reopen after strict virus lockdowns

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • CNBC takes a look at how more European countries are slowly lifting their movement restrictions.
  • This is after Germany eased some of its lockdown measures last week, as well as Austria and Denmark.

Italy, Belgium and Portugal are reopening some business activities on Monday as they take their first tentative steps to lifting their coronavirus lockdowns.

European countries have been severely hit by the pandemic, with some of the biggest economies among the top countries worldwide in terms of infections and deaths.

However, after several weeks in total lockdown — meaning that citizens were only allowed outside their house to buy groceries or medicines — some are slowly easing restrictions.

This is after Germany eased some of its lockdown measures in late April, as well as Austria and Denmark.

Italy

Commuters emerge from the San Giovanni Metro station in Rome, Italy, on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Bloomberg

In Italy, construction and manufacturing activities are reopening in full on Monday. Other sectors, such as retail, will still have to wait a few more days.

The Milan subway on the morning of the first day after lockdown, Milan, May 4, 2020.
NurPhoto

Bars and restaurants are reopening for takeout services, and people are allowed to visit their relatives in small numbers.

A family rides their bicycle with children across the Parco Sempione park on May 4, 2020 in Milan as Italy starts to ease its lockdown.
MIGUEL MEDINA

Belgium

A STIB/ MIVB worker disinfects a bus as transport vehicles are disinfected several times a day during stage 1A of the deconfinement, on May 4, 2020.
LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ

In Belgium, industry is allowed to resume from Monday and every citizen aged 12 or above needs to wear a mask on public transport.

Illustration picture shows a visit to technology company Barco on the first day of the economic restart in the ongoing confinement, Monday 04 May 2020, in Kortrijk.
KURT DESPLENTER

Belgians are also allowed to meet up with two people outside of their household, provided they keep some distance from each other.

A commuter wearing a protective face mask arrives at the Gare Bruxelles-Central train station while a man with a mouth mask reads a book in a corridor on May 4, 2020 in Brussels.
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

Portugal

In Portugal, hair salons, dry cleaners, repair shops and other businesses are returning to work.

A hairdresser in Portugal on May 4, 2020 as the country lifts some lockdown measures.
Rafael Marchante

Masks are compulsory for everyone in a public space, including public transport. Failure to wear a face mask could lead to a fine of up to 350 euros ($382).

A man opens his souvenir shop, as the country eases the lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Lisbon, Portugal May 4, 2020.
Rafael Marchante