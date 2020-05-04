In pictures: More European nations reopen after strict virus lockdowns

Italy, Belgium and Portugal are reopening some business activities on Monday as they take their first tentative steps to lifting their coronavirus lockdowns.

European countries have been severely hit by the pandemic, with some of the biggest economies among the top countries worldwide in terms of infections and deaths.

However, after several weeks in total lockdown — meaning that citizens were only allowed outside their house to buy groceries or medicines — some are slowly easing restrictions.

This is after Germany eased some of its lockdown measures in late April, as well as Austria and Denmark.