Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Disney, Qualcomm & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
MoffettNathanson said in its downgrade that it expects the coronavirus to have a longer-lasting effect on the company than many anticipate.
"Our analysis makes it clear to us that Disney is in for a long stretch of significant negative revisions as estimates catch up to the grim reality. Our Disney downgrade is also an admission that we believe the economic impact on the company will be longer than most anticipate, especially given the risks of a second wave of infections after reopening."
Morgan Stanley said it had more confidence in the "longer term margin trajectory" of Tesla's Model Y and Model 3 autos.
"After a strong quarter of profitability, albeit vs. lowered expectations, including positive developments with Model Y and MIC Model 3 profitability in the quarter, we are left feeling more confident in the longer term margin trajectory of both products, as well as the overall operating leverage of the business longer term. As such, we have raised our margin forecasts throughout our 2030 forecast period, where we now have gross margins peaking at 26% in the 2026/2027 time frame vs. approximately 24.5% prior, with operating margins peaking at 11% over that same period vs. 10% in our prior forecasts."