Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Disney, Qualcomm & more

A woman walks past a Wells Fargo location in view of City Hall, left, in Philadelphia, Thursday, May 11, 2017. Philadelphia's city council approved legislation to remove Wells Fargo as the bank handling the city's payroll. Thursday's legislation authorizes Citizens Bank to handle those services at the start of the next fiscal year in July.

MoffettNathanson said in its downgrade that it expects the coronavirus to have a longer-lasting effect on the company than many anticipate.

"Our analysis makes it clear to us that Disney is in for a long stretch of significant negative revisions as estimates catch up to the grim reality. Our Disney downgrade is also an admission that we believe the economic impact on the company will be longer than most anticipate, especially given the risks of a second wave of infections after reopening."

Read more about this call here.