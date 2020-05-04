New York on 'other side of the mountain' as coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations fall, Cuomo says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the state is now "on the other side of the mountain" as the daily number of hospitalizations, rate of new infections and deaths related to Covid-19 continue to decline.

Cuomo said the state was hoping for a faster drop in the number of hospitalizations than it's currently experiencing. However, the number is still falling, which is "good news," he said.

The governor outlined some criteria the state can use to begin rolling back restrictions, and said some parts of the state could reach these benchmarks earlier than others. New York's so-called pause order ends May 15, but local governments will need show they meet the criteria before social distancing restrictions can be lifted.

The state reported 9,647 total hospitalizations on Sunday, down from 9,786, Cuomo said.

An additional 226 people died from Covid-19 on Sunday, he said, which makes four consecutive days that daily figure has been below 300. The last time the number of deaths was below 300 was on March 31. The state recorded its deadliest day on April 10 when 799 people died.

The three-day rolling average number of people who have been hospitalized with Covid-19 has also declined to 717, which is also good news because it had plateaued around 900 for a few days, he said.

"You see that mountain that we went up, now we're on the other side of the mountain. You start to see the shape of the mountain, unfortunately the decline from the mountain is not as steep as the incline," Cuomo said while referencing a chart of total hospitalizations in the state related to Covid-19.